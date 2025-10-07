Every EV model sold by Hyundai Australia has been given a price cut until the end of the year, as the brand attempts to boost sales of some slower-selling examples.

Throughout the fourth quarter of 2025 (October to December), Hyundai has cut the price of certain variants of the Kona Electric, Inster, Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 through nationwide drive-away pricing, with savings of between $3300 and $35,000, depending on the buyer’s location.

The largest discounts have been applied to 2023 Model Year (23MY) versions of the Ioniq 6, Hyundai’s electric sedan. An entry-level Dynamic now starts from $49,990, the Techniq steps up to $54,990, and the flagship Epiq is $59,990.

Based on a New South Wales postcode, this represents savings of $27,564, $33,589 and $34,142, respectively. The discounts may be greater or fewer, depending on where you live.

While the promotion allows the Ioniq 6 to undercut the Tesla Model 3 RWD – $54,900 plus on-road costs, or $59,920 drive-away in NSW – Hyundai is due to soon launch a facelifted and upgraded version of the Ioniq 6, which will include the performance Ioniq 6 N variant.

Despite only recently launching, all three variants of the Hyundai Inster have also been discounted, following a relatively slow start of sales and increasing competition from Chinese brands.

Now priced from $39,990 in Standard Range trim, $42,990 in Extended Range guise and $45,990 for the range-topping Cross, NSW buyers save between $3320 and $3925 compared to its standard pricing.

The entry-level Hyundai Kona Electric Standard Range is now priced from $49,990 drive-away, down almost $9200 on its normal drive-away price in New South Wales, and also a saving compared to its usual list price of $54,000 before on-road costs.

Hyundai hasn’t applied the same discount to the Kona Electric Premium, which is priced from $73,879 drive-away in NSW. The N Line package also misses out on the price cut, continuing to be priced from $67,579 in NSW.

Just one variant of the Ioniq 5 has been included in the pricing promotion, with the entry-level variant being reduced down to $65,990 – down $9779 on its NSW drive-away price, and representing a drop compared to its $69,800 before on-road costs price tag.