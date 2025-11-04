The MG3 is being recalled in Australia, with 10,516 cars built between March 2024 and July 2025 impacted by a fault which was uncovered during overseas safety testing.

In September, Euro NCAP – the independent crash-test authority in Europe – revealed the MG3 had suffered a failure which resulted in the driver’s seat sliding forward by 111.5mm on the centre console side in a collision.

Despite this failure being the first Euro NCAP had experienced since its inception in 1997, and the potentially fatal consequences of what it called a “fundamental weakness”, the MG3 was controversially awarded a four-star safety rating – albeit with the suggestion that potential buyers choose alternatives.

This rating subsequently carried across to Australia with ANCAP adopting the same score from Euro NCAP, though ANCAP Chief Executive Carla Hoorweg was at the time more openly critical of MG for the failure.

“This uplift from three-stars [in the previous-generation MG3] to four-stars is a step in the right direction, yet the seat latch failure is not something we expect to see, and is cause for caution,” Hoorweg said.

“It is clear that MG is trying hard to bring improved products to market. What we want to see, however, is a focus on quality as well as safety. These elements go hand-in-hand.

“The failure of the seat adjuster increased the risk of injury to the driver. Key vehicle components like this should be able to withstand this typical urban-environment crash.

“We expect MG to make a running change to rectify the fault, and move to retrospectively fix affected vehicles already in the market.”

However, it has now taken almost two months from the discovery of the fault for a recall to be initiated, as neither Euro NCAP nor ANCAP have the authority to stop cars being sold in Australia, regardless of how unsafe they may appear to be in crash tests.

Instead, vehicles can only be prevented from sale locally if they do not meet Australian Design Rules, which in recent years has seen the end of the likes of the Nissan GT-R and Lexus IS (side-impact laws), as well as the Mazda 6, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Suzuki Jimny three-door (AEB performance regulations).

A recall notice by Australia’s Department of Infrastructure and Transport says, “the inner side of the cushion frame may move forward and downwards much further than expected, inadvertently contacting the unlocking lever and then the locking pin, thereby causing the inboard rail to unlock.”

Owners of the MG3 will be contacted by the brand to schedule an appointment to have the work carried out as soon as possible, free of charge.

If you have any questions about the recall, you can call MG Australia on 1800 644 637, email the brand on [email protected], or contact your preferred dealer.