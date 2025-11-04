As car enthusiasts, we’re often guilty of winding down the windows when we spot an upcoming tunnel, with the call to drop a gear and make some noise being too great to ignore.

Porsche reportedly wants to embrace this habit, with CarBuzz unearthing a patent application for cars to automatically detect an approaching tunnel, and make sound-enhancing changes to the vehicle accordingly.

“Some vehicle occupants enjoy the distinctive noise a motor vehicle makes when driving through a tunnel,” the patent, filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, reportedly states.

According to the report, the patent will see the car lower its windows, turn on the open exhaust mode, and drop into sports gearing, performing a downshift if possible to get the most sound possible.

The parent also reportedly could notify drivers of convertibles that they’re approaching a tunnel, prompting them to lower the roof.

Of course, for those who want to be sedate and that “find such noise disturbing”, a second tunnel mode could result in the windows going up and the active exhaust being muffled, while the sound system could also cancel the exterior noise.

In addition to these enhancements of sounds in engine-powered models, Porsche’s patent has flagged it could pipe through synthesised engine sounds into the cabin of its EVs, something which it has already teased is on the cards for the new electric Cayenne.

It’s not yet known whether these features will make it to production, but in a world where high-end buyers are increasingly wanting to drive special cars, we wouldn’t be surprised.