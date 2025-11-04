Hyundai’s Ioniq 9 is the pinnacle of its current model range, with the electric SUV standing tall – literally and figuratively – as its range-topper.

Built for on-road comfort, it doesn’t attract the same kind of attention from the off-road crowd as the similarly sized Toyota LandCruiser, but that’s now changed thanks to a new concept.

Called simply the Ioniq 9 Off-Road SUV concept, it has been developed by Jeremiah Burton and Zach Jobe, the two former Donut Media YouTube content creators who now run BigTime, which to date has almost 1.8 million subscribers.

Based on the Ioniq 9 Calligraphy, it has been fitted with a suspension lift, OZ Racing off-road wheels and BFGoodrich all-terrain tyres, as well as a roof-mounted driving light cluster.

The livery on the Ioniq 9 is a homage to BigTime’s 1977 Kenworth K100 cabover truck, affectionately known as ‘Bud’.

“Hyundai is more than proud to present the innovative IONIQ 9 off-road concept developed by BigTime at the 2025 SEMA show,” said Hyundai Motor North America’s CMO, Sean Gilpin.

“Its aggressive lift, all-terrain tyres and rugged off-road design inspire both innovation and customization – the hallmarks of any successful SEMA concept. This concept takes IONIQ 9 into new off-road terrain it has yet to explore, and we’re confident it’s more than up for the adventure.”

The Ioniq 9 concept continues to be powered by two electric motors, producing up to 314kW and 700Nm, making it one of Hyundai’s most potent production cars ever.

In Australia, the Ioniq 9 is sold solely in Calligraphy trim, with prices starting from $119,750 before on-road costs, making it the most expensive Hyundai ever sold locally.