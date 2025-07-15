Hyundai has confirmed Australian pricing for the Ioniq 9, launching in a single highly equipped Calligraphy grade, borrowing the name from the brand’s existing SUV flagship, the Palisade.

Priced from $119,750 before on-road costs, the Ioniq 9 Calligraphy is the most expensive model Hyundai has ever sold in Australia, topping the $110,383 plus on-roads asking price of the performance Ioniq 5 N electric SUV/hot hatch.

However, it undercuts the mechanically similar – but less powerful and shorter driving range – Kia EV9 GT-Line by $1250, while its next-nearest rival in size and price is the dual-motor Volvo EX90, which costs $124,990.

Powering the Ioniq 9 is a pair of electric motors, with each unit producing 157kW and 350Nm, for a total combined output of 314kW and 700Nm, usurping the Kia EV9’s top figure of 283kW but with an identical power number.

The Ioniq 9 is fed by a 110.3kWh battery, good for a claimed 600km of driving range, an improvement of almost 100km compared to the EV9 GT-Line.

Hyundai quotes a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.2 seconds, while the Ioniq 9 is also capable of being charged at up to 350kW.

With just one variant at launch, the Ioniq 9 is highly equipped, with standard features including:

21-inch machined alloy wheels

‘High-performance’ front dampers

Self-levelling rear dampers

Automatic LED headlights

Heated and power-folding mirrors with memory

Privacy glass

Silver roof rails

Panoramic sunroof

Nappa leather seats

Leather-appointed steering wheel

Suede headlining

Digital rear-view mirror

16-way power-adjustable front seats (with four-way lumbar support)

Heated and ventilated first and outboard second-row seats

Tri-zone climate control

Heat pump

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen

14-speaker Bose sound system

6x 100W USB-C ports

Storage box with UV-C

While a seven-seat configuration (2-3-2) is standard, buyers can opt for a more spacious six-seat (2-2-2) arrangement for an extra $2000. Additional optional equipment includes digital side mirrors for $3000.

The Ioniq 9 also features Hyundai’s suite of safety systems, such as:

Autonomous emergency braking

Blind-spot assist

Blind-Spot view monitor

Driver attention warning

Front, side and rear parking sensors

Lane-keep assist

Rear occupant alert

Rear cross-traffic assist

Safe exit assist

Intelligent speed limit assist

10 airbags

Hyundai’s BlueLink connected services are also available, adding features including:

Automatic Collision Notification (ACN)

Find my Car

Emergency Call (SOS) function

Live Weather information

Connected Routing – live traffic updates

Vehicle diagnostics

Alert services including geo-fencing, valet, speed and time alerts

Voice recognition for POI lookup, vehicle controls

Remote control of climate and vehicle functions

Vehicle Status

Navigation send-to-car

Measuring 5060mm long, 1980mm wide and 1790mm tall, it’s one of the largest vehicles Hyundai has ever sold in Australia, while the brand quotes 338 litres of storage space behind the third row, and 908 litres behind the second row when the back seats are folded.

A choice of 10 exterior colours are offered: Nocturne Grey, Celadon Grey, Serenity White, Abyss Black, Ionosphere Green, Biophilic Blue, Sunset Brown, Nocturne Grey, Celadon Grey, and Gravity Gold.

The Ioniq 9 is backed by a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, while the high-voltage battery is covered for eight years or 160,000km, whichever comes first.