Currently in its sixth generation, the Civic Type R has served as the nameplate’s hot flagship since 1997, and has exclusively been powered by high-revving four-cylinder engines, initially naturally aspirated before turbochargers were added 10 years ago.

Speaking to UK publication Auto Express, the new Honda Prelude’s chief engineer, Tomoyuki Yamagami, said the future of the Type R isn’t limited to turbocharged engines, or even engines at all.

“Type R can be anything in future, depending on what the market demands. Type R is not dependent on a turbo powertrain,” Yamagami told the outlet.

“[The] Type R badge is about the ability to enhance dynamic attributes to the max.”

The publication referenced comments made by Honda’s head of EV development, Toshihiro Akiwa, earlier this year, with the executive hinting at an electric future for the Type R.

“A battery and motor have different characteristics so we can’t come up with something exactly the same as before,” Akiwa said in January.

“As an EV, how can we provide the joy of driving? We haven’t given up of course, but it’s not just about power, it’s about the sound, vibration, acceleration and the human experience. These are the joys of driving.”

Honda recently walked back its EV sales targets, owing to weaker than expected demand for battery-powered cars globally. In its announcement, Honda said it expected its EV sales by 2030 to be lower than its previous target of 30 per cent, however it’s not yet released a revised figure.

The Japanese carmaker also cut its funding for EV development until 2032 down from 10 trillion Yen ($108 billion) to seven trillion Yen ($75 billion).

Instead, the brand said it would have a renewed focus on hybrids, planning to launch 13 new models between 2027 and 2030.

While the Honda Civic Type R remains on sale in Australia, it’s no longer available in Europe and the UK, with the hot hatch icon being farewelled with a limited-run ‘Ultimate Edition’.

Limited to just 40 examples, the Ultimate Edition features unique exterior styling elements, carbon fibre interior trim and a special gift box for each of the lucky owners.

The current ‘FL5’ Type R produces 242kW and 420Nm from its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, codenamed ‘K20C1’.

Though Honda counts the Type R as a separate model in Australia, it’s the only Civic-badged vehicle in showrooms that’s not a hybrid, after the petrol-only version of the non-performance offering was dropped.