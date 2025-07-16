Sung Kang rose to fame when he starred as drifter Han in Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, before reprising the role in four more installments of the now-10 film franchise.

Now a fan of the drifting and larger automotive community, Kang has announced he’s bringing the sideways sport to the silver screen, with the help of some big names in the industry.

“This is it – I’m making my dream project: a movie about drifting, made with real people, real cars, and the real car community,” Kang said in a post on social media.

“I’m both starring in and directing it, and to keep it authentic, I’ve asked some of my friends to help bring it to life.

“One of the best parts? You get to be involved. We’re filming a huge part of it live, in front of a crowd, at a real drift competition and car show. It’s called Legends of Drift, and it’s happening August 23–24 at Raceway Park in Englishtown, NJ [New Jersey].

“If you’ve ever loved drifting, car culture, or just that feeling of being part of something bigger, I hope you’ll come out and join us.

“Who knows… maybe you’ll even make it into the movie.”

Those friends Kang speaks of are Brian Scotto, Adam Lizotte-Zeisler, James Pumphery and Rutledge Wood, all of whom have extensive experience in front of the camera.

Scotto, along with the late Ken Block, founded Hoonigan and was one of the driving forces of the departed driver’s viral Gymkhana videos.

Lizotte-Ziesler, better known as Adam LZ, is a famous automotive YouTuber who also competes in the US Formula Drift championship.

Pumphery was one of the founders and main presenters of Donut Media, which rose to become one of the largest automotive YouTube channels globally. He has since started a new project, Speeed.

Wood will be familiar with those who watched the early seasons of Top Gear’s first American spin-off, while he also was a part of NBC’s NASCAR coverage for a number of years.

Previously rumours suggested Kang was working on a live-action film version of the popular anime series Initial D, however it appears the new project will be focused on the American drifting culture.

Kang was recently spotted in disguise at the Formula Drift event in Long Beach – along with renowned automotive photographer Larry Chen – though it’s not know if this is connected to the upcoming film.