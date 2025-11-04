Toyota isn’t giving up on hydrogen power, and it’s placing the technology on the bright stage of this year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas in the form of a new Tacoma concept.

The Toyota Tacoma H2-Overlander Concept is a 408kW pickup with no CO2 emissions from its tailpipe, with its turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine replaced by two electric motors and a hydrogen fuel cell.

Built by Toyota Racing Division’s engineering teams in California and North Carolina, it’s been built as a showcase of FCEV technology, with its three hydrogen tanks sourced from the Mirai sedan, and charging a 24.9-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

At the front, a 225kW electric motor drives the front wheels, while there’s a 188kW e-axle at the back, both of which combine to deliver near instant torque outputs. Limited-slip differentials also feature at the front and rear, aiding the Tacoma’s off-road ability.

As with all FCEVs, the hydrogen is turned into electricity and water vapour in the fuel cell, however the Overlander Concept is unique in being fitted with a “patent-pending TRD exhaust water recovery system”.

This system allows the water vapour to be captured, filtered and turned into water which is suitable for showering and camping. As it doesn’t contain minerals, Toyota says the water isn’t recommended for drinking, however it frees up capacity to bring along drinkable water.

TRD made more changes to the Tacoma under the skin, such as a TRD billet long-travel suspension kit with Fox 2.5 Performance Elite Series shocks – adapted from those on the bigger Tundra TRD Pro – plus the front brakes from a Tundra.

A set of 17-inch wheels shod in 35-inch tyres are fitted all-round, giving the Overlander concept a tough look along with its front bash plate, rear canopy, sliding drawer setup and a rooftop tent.

“The Tacoma H2-Overlander Concept embodies Toyota’s multi-pathway approach to carbon neutrality – showing that there’s more than one road to a cleaner future,” said Toyota Marketing group vice president, Mike Tripp.

“At SEMA, under our theme ‘Powered by Possibility,’ we’re demonstrating that hydrogen isn’t just viable, it’s a core consideration in Toyota’s vision for what’s next. This concept proves that clean energy and real-world capability can go hand in hand.”