The Dodge Charger Sixpack broke cover in August as the twin-turbo six-cylinder version of the new generation model, and is sold alongside its electric coupe and sedan counterparts.

While it might not garner the same level of gravitas as its Hemi V8-powered Challenger coupe predecessor, the two-door Charger is proving to be a more than capable replacement, and a suitable muscle car.

Not one to let an opportunity go wasted, Dodge’s performance aftermarket division Mopar turned its sights to the Charger for this year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas, and last week revealed its take on the six-cylinder coupe.

What resulted is the ‘Moparized Dodge Sixpack Charger’ concept, a toughened up street cat with a number of upgrades which could one day find themselves in the Mopar parts catalogue.

Finished in Stryker Purple, the deep colour is complemented by a carbon fibre splitter, bonnet and rear lip spoiler, all of which are intended to increase downforce and airflow. Mopar also added air vents to the front wheel-arches.

Satin black trim highlights and graphics run from the doors to the rear wheel-arches, with their dark colours stealthily hidden against the purple paint.

Sitting 25mm lower to the ground than standard, the Charger also gets big 21-inch diameter and 11-inch wide Brass Monkey wheels, which sit in front of orange bronze Brembo brake calipers.

Inside, the seats are finished in black Tuscany Ink and tan Palomino leather, contrasted by orange and purple stitching. A set of Mopar pedal covers have also been added.

Under the bonnet there’s few changes to the engine, which has gained a Mopar cold-air intake as well as a stainless steel cat-back exhaust.

The twin-turbo 3.0-litre six-cylinder ‘Hurricane’ engine features no additional power or torque, retaining its ‘High Output’ figures of 410kW and 720Nm.

Unlike most muscle cars, the Charger Sixpack is all-wheel drive, and features an eight-speed automatic transmission.

There’s no word yet on whether Dodge is any closer to bringing back the Hemi V8 to the Charger, despite previous reports suggesting such a move was on the horizon.