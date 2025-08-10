Dodge’s new Charger – the replacement of both the old Charger sedan and Challenger coupe – launched initially as an EV, with plans to add petrol power from 2026.

Following a cooling of global EV demand, Dodge has brought forward the debut of its six-cylinder variants, launching the new twin-turbo R/T and flagship Scat Pack overnight.

The US$54,995 (A$84,270) Charger Scat Pack will be the first to launch, debuting with the 3.0-litre ‘Sixpack’’ straight-six engine as also found in the Ram 1500 as the ‘Hurricane’.

Utilising the ‘High Output’ version of the engine, it’ll produce 410kW and 720Nm – significantly more than the US$49,995 (A$76,610) R/T’s 313kW/635Nm ‘Standard Output’ mill.

Both models are eight-speed automatics and all-wheel drive unlike their rear-drive Ford Mustang rival, which makes 373kW/567Nm in flagship Dark Horse guise from its 5.0-litre V8 engine.

However, like the Ram 1500’s four-wheel drive system, the Charger’s front axle can be disconnected, sending power to the rear wheels only. A line lock mode allows the driver to perform standing burnouts

Dodge claims the Charger Scat Pack can accelerate from 0-60mph (98km/h) in 3.9 seconds when using launch control, and can complete the quarter-mile drag in 12.2 seconds. It has a claimed top speed of 285km/h.

While that was all Dodge could officially announce, it was expected to also launch a new Hemi V8 version of the Charger, given the recent resurrection of the engine across the North American Stellantis lineup.

Speaking to media including Motor1, Dodge CEO Matt McAlear disproved previous reports that the V8 won’t fit in the Charger, however stopped short of confirming its return.

“Don’t be surprised if it would fit,” McAlear said.

“That’s the beauty of this platform. Some can say we’re lucky, some can say we’re smart. We did not commit to one technology, one powertrain.

“A lot went into this platform from the beginning to be able to evolve over time and flex with consumer demand and changes in regulatory [policy].

“With the change in the administration, it’s no secret that we’re absolutely flexing into ICE production right now. But we are not walking away from the power, the performance, and the excitement that battery electric provides.”

It’s possible the Charger could regain multiple V8 options, including 5.7-litre and 6.4-litre naturally aspiration options, as well as the supercharged 6.2-litre ‘Hellcat’.