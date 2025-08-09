Already an established model overseas – especially in Europe where it’s badged as a Dacia – the Duster is now arriving in Australia as Renault’s new entry-level model.

Prices start from just under $32,000 in front-wheel drive ‘4×2’ guise, or about $34,000 for the most affordable 4×4 version, pricing it right in the wheelhouse of the five-door Suzuki Jimny XL.

While the Duster should be a success early on, Renault Australia is tempering expectations around how well the SUV will perform on the sales charts in its opening months.

“As we said in our original price and spec announcement a couple of months ago, Duster will arrive in Australia initially with pretty limited numbers,” Renault Australia managing director Glen Sealey said.

“Our initial production was limited simply because demand for Duster overseas is off the charts. It’s one of the top sellers in Europe outright and we were lucky to secure initial allocation early, but we also didn’t want to wait until next year for the volume of the vehicle to get a bigger allocation.

“Customers have been pleading with us to bring the Duster to Australia, and we didn’t want to keep them waiting.

“The good news is more cars are coming in from early next year, but what that means is that we will likely sell out of the first shipment of Duster quite quickly.

“In fact, if the response from customers so far and dealers is any indication, I suspect Duster will develop a waiting list in no time. To that end, our message to the customers is, ‘look, please be patient’.

“We’re working with the factory (in Romania) to get a large allocation for Duster early next year, and we appreciate the patience.

Sealey pointed out the Duster will compete in Australia’s ultra-competitive sub-$45,000 light SUV segment, or more specifically in the $30,000 to $40,000 bracket which encapsulates more than 40 per cent of the segment.

While Renault recognises the Jimny as arguably the Duster’s closest competitor in price and off-road ability, it also identifies the Subaru Crosstrek (formerly the XV) as a similar offering, while the Suzuki Vitara and Kia Seltos are also considered rivals.

For context, in the opening six months of 2025, Suzuki averaged about 727 monthly Jimny deliveries and 230 deliveries of the Vitara, while about 1000 Crosstreks were sold each month, alongside just under 440 examples of the Seltos.

The Duster will initially launch in 4×2 Evolution and Techno grades as well as 4×4 Evolution, however the flagship 4×4 Techno isn’t due until December 2025 at the earliest, coinciding with the expected uptake in shipments next year.