The covers are soon due to come off the new Toyota HiLux, and the popular ute has been teased by the brand’s Thailand division less than a fortnight before its unveiling.

Toyota Thailand released a teaser video to YouTube, not only giving us the first shadowy look of the new HiLux, but also confirming its official reveal date: November 11.

Set to continue to be built in Thailand for markets such as Australia, the video shows a number of elements we’ve already seen previewed in spy images, such as much slimmer LED headlights, a new tail light design, and smoother body paneling.

However, as previously reported, it’s expected the new HiLux will be a heavy reskin of the current model, in a bid for Toyota to save development costs. A similar tactic was employed for the new Camry and RAV4.

Recent patent images have shown the cabin is also set for a major revamp, with a large, central infotainment screen sitting prominently atop the dash, a new digital instrument cluster and centre console with a more modern shifter.

Approval documents filed with the Australian government have shown the HiLux will likely be exclusively powered by the ‘1GD-FTV’ 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine available in non-Workmate examples of the current model.

While they continue to be sold overseas, the 2.4-litre turbo-diesel and 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engines that have been offered in the base Workmate variant have reached the end of the road locally.

Two versions of the 2.8-litre are listed: one designated as ‘HI’ and the other ‘MHV’, suggesting a higher-output and mild-hybrid engine, respectively.

In the case of the high-output 1GD, the current HiLux GR Sport uses a more potent version of the engine with 165kW and 550Nm, a step up compared to the standard mill’s 150kW and 500Nm outputs.

These latter figures apply to the current 48-volt mild-hybrid HiLux, which is marketed as the ‘V-Active’ in Australia, and is only available in certain grades after being introduced last year.

The current HiLux is also available with a six-speed automatic transmission, however the Prado – which uses the same 2.8-litre engine – comes with an eight-speed. If this was fitted to the HiLux, it would likely reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The latter point is set to be crucial for the HiLux, given the implementation of the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard in Australia, which sees carmakers penalised for exceeding emissions limits.

More information about the new Toyota HiLux will be revealed on November 11.