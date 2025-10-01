Covers are set to come off the new Toyota HiLux in just a few months, but approval documents filed with the Australian government have revealed new details about the popular ute.

The documents, filed with the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications, Sport and the Arts, show the HiLux will be exclusively powered by the ‘1GD-FTV’ 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine.

Currently found in the vast majority of HiLuxes on sale today, this potentially means the 2.4-litre turbo-diesel and the entry-level 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that have been offered in the base Workmate variant have reached the end of the road.

Two versions of the 2.8-litre are listed: one designated as ‘HI’ and the other ‘MHV’, suggesting a higher-output and mild-hybrid engine, respectively.

In the case of the high-output 1GD, the current HiLux GR Sport uses a more potent version of the engine with 165kW and 550Nm, a step up compared to the standard mill’s 150kW and 500Nm outputs.

These latter figures apply to the current 48-volt mild-hybrid HiLux, which is marketed as the ‘V-Active’ in Australia, and is only available in certain grades after being introduced last year.

It’s not yet known whether either engine will gain additional outputs with the arrival of the new generation.

The only other piece of clear information in the documents are the confirmation that the HiLux will gain a centre airbag, key to reducing the risk of a head-clash between front-row occupants, and an increasingly important piece of safety equipment in order to be awarded a five-star ANCAP safety rating.

As reported earlier this week, Thai publication Car250 claims the new-generation Toyota HiLux will be revealed at the Thailand Motor Expo, running from November 28 to December 10 in Bangkok. It’s expected to come to Australia in 2026.

Based on recent reports and spy images, Toyota hasn’t moved the HiLux to the TNGA-F ladder frame chassis that underpins the latest LandCruiser 300 Series and 250 Series Prado, instead the ute will remain on the current platform, dating back to 2004 and last reworked in 2015.

While this will allow Toyota to cut development costs – a similar approach to the new Camry and RAV4 – it’ll mean some of the current model’s weaknesses could carry over, such as a tub which isn’t wide enough to fit an Australian pallet between its wheel arches.

A new front end design will feature on the HiLux, and recent images have also shown it’ll look different at the back, though the core of its body will remain largely unchanged.

In addition to the new styling on the outside – albeit using the same current glasshouse – the cabin is set for a major revamp, with a large, central infotainment screen sitting prominently atop the dash, a new digital instrument cluster and centre console with a more modern shifter.

The current HiLux is also available with a six-speed automatic transmission, however the Prado – which uses the same 2.8-litre engine – comes with an eight-speed. If this was fitted to the HiLux, it would likely reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The latter point is set to be crucial for the HiLux, given the implementation of the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard in Australia, which sees carmakers penalised for exceeding emissions limits.