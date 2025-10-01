The Zeekr 9X was revealed in April and detailed earlier this year, with the Chinese marque looking to take on other luxury SUVs such as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan – at least in the looks department.

Now on sale in China, Zeekr has priced the 9X from an extremely competitive RMB465,900 in base ‘Max’ guise, RMB485,900 for the mid-trim Ultra, and RMB559,900 for the mega-powerful ‘Hyper’.

All variants are powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain, consisting of a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine and dual electric motors, one on each axle.

In Max trim, it produces 660kW total and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds, while a 55kWh battery and full tank of fuel allows a theoretical driving range of 1200km on the CLTC lab test cycle. Moving up to the Ultra increases the battery size to 70kWh, increasing total range to 1250km.

The 9X Hyper steps up to more powerful electric motors for a combined power output of 1030kW, dropping its 0-100km/h sprint time to 3.1 seconds and producing a claimed range of 1165km.

Underpinned by the Geely group’s SEA-S platform, the Zeekr 9X has a 900-volt electrical architecture, allowing it to be ultra-fast charged from 20 to 80 per cent in just 8.5 minutes.

The 9X measures 5239mm long, 2029mm wide and 1819mm tall, while riding on a 3169mm wheelbase, making it even larger than a Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series.

Riding on air suspension, it’s a comfortable ride for up to six occupants, and the flagship version can be equipped with a 48-volt active sway bar, cutting down body roll.

Standard equipment in the cabin includes two 16-inch infotainment screens, a 47-inch augmented reality head-up display and a 3800-watt Naim sound system.

Orders are already open in China, though the Zeekr 9X is yet to be confirmed for right-hand drive markets such as Australia.