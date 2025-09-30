Relaxation seats, fingerprint recognition, digital key, 14-speaker Bose sound system and Nappa leather trim – it sounds like the standard equipment list of a premium SUV from BMW or Mercedes-Benz.

Instead, it’s the new Hyundai Palisade, which is set to arrive in Australia in October with a fresh look, new powertrain and the next level of luxury. Hyundai Australia is launching the big SUV in only one specification (at least initially) with the flagship Calligraphy.

That means a steep jump in price, up to $89,900 (plus on-road costs) but with the previously mentioned luxury additions Hyundai will be hoping to woo buyers from the premium end of the market looking for a better value proposition.

The bold new look of the Palisade features what the brand itself calls “bolder proportions” and “clean surface treatments” for a “strong yet luxurious flagship SUV”, sitting above the Santa Fe and alongside the all-electric Ioniq 9.

Hyundai has thrown everything it has in its current arsenal at this new model, including the latest Digital Key 2.0, which launched on the Ioniq 9 and allows you to pair your car to your smartphone, so you can lock or unlock remotely, share digital keys with others and open the boot on approach.

Making its Australian debut on the Palisade is an all-new fingerprint recognition system. A small scanner in the centre console allows you to press your finger and start the engine.

The engine in question is a new 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with hybrid assist, that replaces both the old 2.2-litre turbodiesel and the 3.8-litre V6 petrol from the old model. It’s paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system.

The new hybrid powertrain makes 245kW of power and 460Nm of torque, while using just a claimed 6.8L/100km of petrol.

But while the Palisade Calligraphy could lure some would-be luxury buyers, Hyundai still sees the model’s primary rival as the Toyota Kluger. To that end, while unconfirmed it’s expected Hyundai will roll-out an expanded line-up sometime in 2026.

That will be led by the new XRT Pro, which will be a separate variant in the range and not an accessories pack as it is on the Santa Fe. The XRT Pro will be a more rugged, off-road capable version of the Palisade and will create potential to attract buyers considering a Toyota Prado or Nissan Patrol.

More variants, including an entry-level model with a non-hybrid 2.5-litre turbocharged engine, and likely a mid-range Elite, are also likely additions as Hyundai eventually expands the Palisade into more affordable territory.