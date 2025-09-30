Mitsubishi Australia has locked in pricing and specifications for its new ASX, landing locally between October and December at a significantly higher price.
After the outgoing and long-serving ASX was axed locally in March due to not meeting specific autonomous emergency braking (AEB) performance requirements, Mitsubishi locked in a rebadged Renault Captur as its successor.
Priced from $37,740 before on-road costs in base ‘LS’ guise, the new ASX’s point of entry is $13,250 higher than the outgoing ASX GS manual (or $11,000 more than the automatic), and $2500 above the previous ASX Exceed flagship.
The mid-spec Aspire is $42,690 before on-roads while the range-topping Exceed is now $46,490 plus on-roads, putting it in close quarters with hybrid versions of the Hyundai Kona and Toyota Corolla Cross.
Powering the new Mitsubishi ASX is a turbocharged 1.3-litre four-cylinder engine, developing 113kW and 270Nm, while sending drive to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The outgoing ASX was offered with a choice of two four-cylinder petrol engines in its final run: a 2.0-litre with 110kW and 187Nm, and a 2.4-litre with 123kW and 222Nm. Mitsubishi claims the new ASX consumes 6.4L/100km (down 16 per cent on the old 2.0-litre), and emits 142g/km of CO2 (down 19 per cent).
That means it exceeds the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES) emissions target for 2025 (141g/km), and will be even more distant in future years (117g/km in 2026, 92g/km in 2027, 68g/km in 2028 and 58g/km in 2029.)
Of course, the SUV is also on a new platform and features a much higher level of standard equipment compared to its predecessor.
The ASX LS includes:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic headlights
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Gloss black door mirror caps
- Heated mirrors
- Textile black and grey cloth seats
- Height-adjustable driver seat
- Soft-touch steering wheel
- 10.4-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Instrument cluster with 7.0-inch digital display
- Silver interior trim
- Electronic parking brake
- Paddle shifters
- Rear-view camera
- Climate control
- Cruise control with speed limiter (adaptive cruise control reserved for Aspire and above)
- Driver attention alert
- Eco drive mode
- Emergency lane assist
- Forward collision mitigation
- Lane departure prevention
- Lane departure warning
- Rear parking sensors
- Safe distance warning
- Smart card
On top of this, the Aspire adds:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Privacy glass
- Power-folding door mirrors
- Grey cloth seats
- Height-adjustable driver and passenger seat
- Heated steering wheel
- Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
- Floating front console with e-shifter
- Satellite navigation
- Google built-in;
- Google Assistant
- Google Maps
- Google Play
- 10-inch digital instrument cluster
- Wireless charger
- Gloss black interior trim
- Four drive modes (Eco, Comfort, Sport, Perso)
- Front, rear and side parking sensors
- Adaptive cruise control
- Blind-spot warning
- Lane keep assist
- Mi-Pilot
- Rear cross-traffic alert
- Safe exit assist
- Traffic jam assist
Finally, the ASX Exceed gets:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Two-tone exterior paint
- Frameless auto-dimming rear view mirror
- Velvet granite paint interior trim
- Black leather seats
- Heated front seats
- Power-adjustable driver’s seat
The Mitsubishi ASX includes the brand’s 10-year/200,000-kilometre warranty, which starts as five-year/100,000km warranty which is extended by 12 months/20,000km when the car is serviced on schedule by a dealer.
Deliveries of the 2026 Mitsubishi ASX will begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Discussion about this post