Mitsubishi Australia has locked in pricing and specifications for its new ASX, landing locally between October and December at a significantly higher price.

After the outgoing and long-serving ASX was axed locally in March due to not meeting specific autonomous emergency braking (AEB) performance requirements, Mitsubishi locked in a rebadged Renault Captur as its successor.

Priced from $37,740 before on-road costs in base ‘LS’ guise, the new ASX’s point of entry is $13,250 higher than the outgoing ASX GS manual (or $11,000 more than the automatic), and $2500 above the previous ASX Exceed flagship.

The mid-spec Aspire is $42,690 before on-roads while the range-topping Exceed is now $46,490 plus on-roads, putting it in close quarters with hybrid versions of the Hyundai Kona and Toyota Corolla Cross.

Powering the new Mitsubishi ASX is a turbocharged 1.3-litre four-cylinder engine, developing 113kW and 270Nm, while sending drive to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The outgoing ASX was offered with a choice of two four-cylinder petrol engines in its final run: a 2.0-litre with 110kW and 187Nm, and a 2.4-litre with 123kW and 222Nm. Mitsubishi claims the new ASX consumes 6.4L/100km (down 16 per cent on the old 2.0-litre), and emits 142g/km of CO2 (down 19 per cent).

That means it exceeds the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES) emissions target for 2025 (141g/km), and will be even more distant in future years (117g/km in 2026, 92g/km in 2027, 68g/km in 2028 and 58g/km in 2029.)

Of course, the SUV is also on a new platform and features a much higher level of standard equipment compared to its predecessor.

The ASX LS includes:

17-inch alloy wheels

Automatic headlights

Rain-sensing wipers

Gloss black door mirror caps

Heated mirrors

Textile black and grey cloth seats

Height-adjustable driver seat

Soft-touch steering wheel

10.4-inch infotainment touchscreen

Instrument cluster with 7.0-inch digital display

Silver interior trim

Electronic parking brake

Paddle shifters

Rear-view camera

Climate control

Cruise control with speed limiter (adaptive cruise control reserved for Aspire and above)

Driver attention alert

Eco drive mode

Emergency lane assist

Forward collision mitigation

Lane departure prevention

Lane departure warning

Rear parking sensors

Safe distance warning

Smart card

On top of this, the Aspire adds:

18-inch alloy wheels

Privacy glass

Power-folding door mirrors

Grey cloth seats

Height-adjustable driver and passenger seat

Heated steering wheel

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Floating front console with e-shifter

Satellite navigation

Google built-in; Google Assistant Google Maps Google Play

10-inch digital instrument cluster

Wireless charger

Gloss black interior trim

Four drive modes (Eco, Comfort, Sport, Perso)

Front, rear and side parking sensors

Adaptive cruise control

Blind-spot warning

Lane keep assist

Mi-Pilot

Rear cross-traffic alert

Safe exit assist

Traffic jam assist

Finally, the ASX Exceed gets:

Panoramic sunroof

Two-tone exterior paint

Frameless auto-dimming rear view mirror

Velvet granite paint interior trim

Black leather seats

Heated front seats

Power-adjustable driver’s seat

The Mitsubishi ASX includes the brand’s 10-year/200,000-kilometre warranty, which starts as five-year/100,000km warranty which is extended by 12 months/20,000km when the car is serviced on schedule by a dealer.

Deliveries of the 2026 Mitsubishi ASX will begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.