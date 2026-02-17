The 1966 Bathurst 500 is not often remembered as one of the most dominant displays in motorsports history, after the Morris Mini Cooper S locked out the top nine finishing spots, led by Finn Rauno Aaltonen and Australia’s Bob Holden.

This feat remains the most comprehensive victory by any manufacturer in Mount Panorama history, even surpassing Holden’s all-conquering 1979 Bathurst 1000 campaign which saw the Torana sweep the first eight spots.

With the 60th anniversary of the Mini Cooper feat fast approaching, the now BMW-owned brand celebrated the victory at last weekend’s Bathurst 12 Hour endurance race.

A total of 25 classic and new Minis completed a lap of honour around the 6.213km circuit, honouring the thrashing victory of 1966.

While Mini didn’t step on the Bathurst endurance podium again, the Mini Cooper S continued to enjoy racing success, most notably by taking its third and final Monte Carlo Rally victory in 1967 – also with Aaltonen behind the wheel.

Though we’re unlikely to see Mini take part in a race at Mount Panorama again, its parent brand BMW took its first 12 Hour victory under the event’s GT3 regulations last year, and finished third with the M4 GT3 this year.

BMW has also dominated the Bathurst 6 Hour – closer to the roots of the Bathurst 500 – since 2015, winning every edition of the privateer-focused enduro.