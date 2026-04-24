Morgan has gone upmarket in recent years, leaning into the interest of wealthy buyers to produce more refined – but still classic-looking – sports cars for global markets.

Revealed overnight is the brand’s most powerful road car in its 116-year history: the Supersport 400.

Like many of its other offerings, the Morgan Supersport 400 is powered by a BMW engine, in this case the ‘B58’ turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six, as found in the likes of the Z4, M340i and GR Supra.

Capable of producing up to 300kW (or 400hp, hence the name) and 500Nm, the engine drives the rear wheels through a ZF eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, like those you’d find in the aforementioned BMW models.

However, with the Morgan tipping the scales at a relatively featherweight 1170kg, it has a potent power-to-weight ratio of 257kW per tonne, allowing the two-seater to accelerate from zero to 100km/h in a claimed 3.6 seconds – about half a second faster than the Supra.

To help keep the light car and powerful engine under control, the chassis is a CXV-Generation aluminium bonded platform, to which adjustable Nitron shock absorbers are fitted.

Sitting under the wheel arches are 19-inch forged wheels, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres, measuring 255mm wide.

While the lower bodywork adorns a glossy satin finish on the Supersport 400, it is contrasted with aluminium surfaces, highlighting Morgan’s modern approach.

In the cabin, the minimalist theme continues, with the tachometer and speedometer mounted on the centre of the dash, while a small screen sits in front of the driver.

As pictured, an optional aluminium automatic gear selector is available on the Supersport 400, representing one of the first times the BMW-designed shifter for the ZF has been replaced by any brand.

“Supersport 400 is the purest expression of Supersport, signalling a natural progression for the range and allowing us to unlock greater possibilities from the CXV platform, all while remaining true to Morgan’s core principles of creating beautiful and engaging lightweight sports cars,” said Morgan managing director, Matthew Hole.

“From the outset, our aim has been to create a vehicle that is sharper and more deliberate, ensuring the additional power is delivered in a way that feels balanced, intuitive and deeply rewarding for the driver. At the same time, a subtle design evolution gives Supersport 400 a more distinct and purposeful character.”