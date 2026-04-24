The Nissan Terrano is back, with the badge returning following a near quarter-century hiatus as the name of a new Chinese-built rugged off-road SUV.

Revealed at the Beijing motor show, the Nissan Terrano PHEV Concept is the brand’s long-awaited SUV which will plug the gap between the go-anywhere Patrol large SUV and the road-focused X-Trail medium SUV in some markets.

Technically only a concept at present, it’s expected the Terrano PHEV will be revealed in production guise within the next 12 months, becoming a part of Nissan’s ever-expanding Chinese lineup.

Details are limited for now, though Nissan says that “equipped with the latest plug-in hybrid technology, the Terrano builds on Nissan’s off-road heritage while addressing the dual needs of outdoor adventure and urban commuting”.

It’s expected the Terrano PHEV will be effectively twinned under the skin with the Nissan Frontier Pro PHEV, the brand’s Chinese market dual-cab ute which is half a size larger than the Navara.

In the Frontier Pro, its plug-in hybrid powertrain consists of a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a transmission-mounted electric motor producing up to 320kW and 800Nm combined.

Importantly, the Frontier Pro is underpinned by a body-on-frame chassis. It’s assumed that similar bones will be found in the Terrano given the popularity and off-road capability of SUVs such as the Toyota LandCruiser Prado and Ford Everest.

Given the Terrano PHEV remains a concept for now, Nissan Australia has yet to comment on whether its production counterpart will be sold locally, though the brand’s worldwide division has said it is “intended for selected global markets”.

As the Frontier Pro PHEV is in the final stages of being locked in for an Australian berth, it’s expected the Terrano PHEV will follow suit when its production version is finally revealed.

It won’t be the first time the Terrano name has been seen in Australia, with the Terrano II sold locally across two generations from 1988 to 1999. The ‘true’ Terrano however was the Japanese market name for what was sold here as the full-size Pathfinder.

As the Pathfinder is departing local showrooms, it’s believed the Terrano PHEV will eventually take its place.

It’s worth noting that the Nissan Xterra – which occupies a similar position to the Terrano – is about to return in North America, though that is expected to remain a product only available to its local market.