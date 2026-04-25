It’s been a long time coming, but finally Victorian motorists are soon going to be allowed the coveted seven-character number plates on vehicles, kicking off with an auction next month.

On May 26 at the Park Hyatt in Melbourne, VicRoads will auction off 12 specific, one-off seven-character number plates, the first dozen to become available to the public.

As a part of the ‘Seven Reserve’ auction, a total of 11 pre-selected combinations will go under the hammer, in addition to a ‘Winner’s Choice’, allowing the successful bidder to create their own seven-character plate.

The pre-selected combinations include; ‘1111111’, ‘AAAAAAA’, ‘MCLAREN’, ‘1234567’, ‘6666666, ‘PORSCHE’, ‘7654321’, ‘XXXXXXX’, ‘9999999’, ‘8888888’, and ‘FERRARI’.

“Seven‑character plates unlock a new tier of personalisation for collectors who value uniqueness and distinction,” said VicRoads Registration and Licensing Services CEO, Giles Thompson.

“This first release is intentionally small and carefully curated – designed for people who understand the value of being first.

“Being first – and choosing first is the essence of this auction. The successful buyers will be among a very small group driving around with the first issued seven‑character Victorian plates.”

According to VicRoads, more than 1.7 million of the circa-6.8 million registered vehicles in Victoria are displaying non-standard plates.

It’s not yet known when more combinations will become available, or if Victoria will follow the majority of other states and territories by allowing all motorists to choose their own custom seven-character plates.