Wheels are just about one of the most important parts of a car’s appearance, and often one of the first things buyers will change.

This has led wheel manufacturers to not only create evergreen designs which stand the test of time on almost any vehicle, but also draw up new creations to best suit cars in the moment.

For Italy’s OZ Racing, its latest release is a combination of the two, after it launched the new ‘Rally Racing TGR-WRT’ design.

The Rally Racing wheel has been around for 40 years now, and was perhaps most synonymous with Group A-era rally cars, at about the same time that Speedline was also in the scene.

As you may have guessed, the ‘TGR-WRT’ moniker refers to the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team, which has won the driver’s championship in every year since 2019 (bar 2024), and the manufacturer’s title consecutively since 2021.

Made for Toyota’s GR road cars – fitting the GR Yaris upon which the WRC contender is based, as well as the GR Corolla and GR86 – the wheels are available in a set of 17-, 18-, or 19-inch.

Wheels adopt the classic Rally Racing design, but have the GR logo and TGR-WRT names added to it. On top of this, the centre cap is made from carbon fibre, further linking it to Toyota’s racing activities.

Available in matte black or matte graphite with silver lettering, and race white with red lettering, the special edition wheels join OZ Racing’s catalogue of Toyota-affiliated rims, having already launched a TGR-WRT version of the Superturismo in a wider range of sizes.