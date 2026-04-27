The Yangwang U9 Xtreme grabbed headlines around the world last year when it set the record as the fastest production car in history.

Powered by four 555kW electric motors, the U9 Xtreme’s 2220kW powertrain pushed it to a top speed of 496.22km/h, dethroning the 490.48km/h Bugatti Chiron.

It is also the fastest production EV around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, setting a time of six minutes and 59.157 seconds, almost six seconds faster than the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, and eight seconds quicker than the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

Only 30 examples are being built for global customers, and just one U9 Xtreme is coming to Australia, with BYD confirming business magnate Nick Politis is set to be the sole Down Under owner.

Politis, who is the chairman of the Sydney Roosters NRL team, is also the director of Australian car dealership giant Eagers Automotive, which counts BYD and its luxury division Denza among its circa-50 automotive brands.

BYD – which is the parent company of Yangwang – is in its second of a five-year deal to be the title sponsor of Politis’ Roosters, after the team was long associated with City Ford, another of the businessman’s former endeavors.

Despite the Yangwang U9 Xtreme’s record-setting top speed and ludicrous power, it’s less expensive than a number of European sports cars, starting from 1.8 million Yuan in China, equivalent to about $370,000.