Subaru has done what it does best by releasing the car everyone wants, but no one can buy.

Officially called the Boxer Rally Spec.Z, this high-performance version of the BRZ sports coupe is designed to race in the 2026 All Japan Rally Championship, where it’ll be campaigned by two-time PWRC title winner, Toshihiro Arai.

While the standard BRZ produces 174kW and 250Nm from its naturally aspirated 2.4-litre four-cylinder boxer engine, the addition of a turbocharger has resulted in the Spec.Z developing 206kW and 500Nm.

To help put the power to the road, the standard rear-drive layout has been replaced by an all-wheel drive setup, linked to a six-speed SADEV sequential transmission, similar to the gearboxes already used in Subaru’s rally cars.

The BRZ’s double-wishbone rear suspension has been replaced with a MacPherson strut layout, similar to what’s found at the front. Behind the 18-inch wheels sit four-piston brake calipers at the front and rear.

Tipping the scales at the minimum 1300kg specified by the class it competes in, the Spec.Z also features a wider body to improve its aerodynamics, while its rear spoiler is identical to what buyers can currently option.

Sadly, like Subaru’s High Performance X Version II racer – based on the Impreza hatch but with WRX running gear – we’re yet to hear if the Boxer Rally Spec.Z will reach production.