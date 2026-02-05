Since the first Singer-restored 911 964s were built just over a decade ago, the company has become the go-to for all things retro Porsche, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

After recently revealing the first customer version of its DLS Turbo model line, Singer has announced it has partnered with Red Bull Advanced Technologies – an off-shoot of the successful Formula 1 team – to improve its future products.

Applicable to targa and cabriolet (convertible) versions of the Singer Classic Turbo models, RBAT has been tasked with increasing the torsional stiffness of these removable roof 911s.

As a result of its work, RBAT has been able to make 13 carbon fibre structures which reinforce certain weak areas, without impacting the originality of the car’s chassis or infringing on packaging requirements.

Singer claims the 13 carbon fibre reinforcements have increased the structural rigidity of the Classic Turbo by 175 per cent, resulting in greater handling and braking while bringing them closer into line with the fixed-roof coupes.

“Our expertise is derived from relentless competition and success at the very highest levels of motorsport,” said RBAT technical director, Rob Gray.

“We apply that expertise to engineering challenges across a wide variety of projects and industries. The challenge from Singer was to increase the stiffness of the open-roof Type 964, giving it the same dynamic performance as the coupe whilst minimizing additional weight.

“The careful balancing of performance against weight is extremely familiar to us and we’re delighted to have been able to support Singer and their clients with this solution.”

It’s the latest technological development by RBAT, which is perhaps most famous for helping to develop the Aston Martin Valkyrie, as well as its own in-house supercar, the upcoming RB17.