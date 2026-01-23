For more than a decade, Singer has been the byword in giving the classic 964-generation Porsche 911 an even more retro look, first with its aptly named ‘Classic’ models which were followed by the raw ‘DLS’.

Now, the first iteration of the new DLS Turbo lineup has been unveiled, taking inspiration from the 934/5 which dominated the 1977 Trans-Am season in North America.

This example has been called ‘Sorcerer’ by its owner, who specified it be finished in Fantasia Blue with contrasting Champagne-coloured centrelock seven-dual-spoke magnesium wheels.

Its bodywork has been taken up a notch from the original concepts of the DLS Turbo, with a huge front bumper and splitter teamed with a massive rear wing and diffuser, generating plenty of downforce to ensure it’s still track capable.

The cabin now features Pebble Grey leather upholstery, contrasted with Pearl Grey Alcantara seat centres and Champagne piping, the latter of which also carries across to the rest of the interior trim.

This includes the bespoke ‘floating’ gauges, representing an analogue element in the interior which also features “discrete navigation and phone connectivity”.

Of course, one of the main selling points of Singer’s cars is the engine, in this case a 3.8-litre flat-six twin-turbocharged unit with four valves per cylinder, capable of revving to 9000rpm while producing more than 522kW and 750Nm – close to the 523Nm/800Nm outputs of the current 911 Turbo S hybrid.

However, in the case of the DLS Turbo drive is only sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, with the driver having control of the gearbox via a raised and exposed mechanism shifter inside the cabin.

To help keep that power under control, the wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, while a CCM-R carbon ceramic braking system is also fitted.

Additionally, Singer boasts the DLS Turbo is fitted with the “latest generation ABS, traction control, and electronic stability control, developed with Bosch”, while drivers can also select between five modes (Road, Sport, Track, Off and Weather) to better suit the prevailing conditions.

“With DLS Turbo we wanted to celebrate the 911’s evolution as an icon on both road and track and to explore the possibilities offered by turbocharging the remarkable engine developed through the DLS program,” said Singer founder, executive chairman and creative director, Rob Dickinson.

“Each car is a collaboration with our clients around the world, and DLS Turbo services are our most ambitious yet, so seeing Sorcerer ready for its owner to drive is a very exciting moment for us and a fantastic way to start the year.”