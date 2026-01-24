There was a long history of Australian-made cars and this week Steve and Scott pick their all time favourites in the latest episodes of Torquing Cars.

While Holden and Ford dominate people’s memories, Toyota, Chrysler, Mitsubishi and others all assembled cars in the land down under. So which car will come out on top? Listen to this week’s episode to find out which ones our hosts rated as the best of the local bunch.

As always, let us know what you think in the comments below: What is your favourite Australian-made car?