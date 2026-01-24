Forza Horizon is embarking on its first trip to Japan with the upcoming release of Forza Horizon 6, with the game’s developers revealing a new trailer for the highly anticipated title.

Announced during Xbox’s Developer_Direct broadcast, Forza Horizon 6 will be available for the Xbox Series X|S and PC for Premium Edition owners from May 15, with the regular versions of the game going online from May 19.

Following Microsoft and Sony’s joint collaboration to offer more games across both Xbox and Playstation gaming systems, FH6 will come to PS5 “later this year”, with interested buyers able to add it to their Wishlist to be notified when it’s ready.

In announcing the latest details about Forza Horizon 6 – the full video of which is available below – its developers, Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios, have also revealed its cover cars.

The Toyota GR GT and 250 Series LandCruiser Prado (sold in some markets as just a LandCruiser/Land Cruiser) will be the cars on the cover, joining previous star cars such as the Dodge Viper GTS (FH1), Lamborghini Huracan (FH2), Lamborghini Centenario/Ford F-150 Raptor (FH3), McLaren Senna/Land Rover Defender (FH4), and Mercedes-AMG One/Ford Bronco (FH5).

Confirmed locations in the game include Tokyo’s city (five times larger than the biggest city in any other Horizon game), waterside docks and rural mountain roads, which can be driven with more than 550 cars from launch, a list which will only be expanded in the future.