Renault and Williams were a dominant force in Formula 1 in the 1990s, winning four Drivers’ World Championships and five Constructors titles, as well as one title in the British Touring Car Championship.

The relationship between the firms culminated in just one road car, the Clio Williams, launched in 1993 and spanning three iterations. While Williams had no input on the hot hatch – with Renault Sport doing the heavy work – its dark blue paint and gold wheels made it an icon of the time.

Fast forward three decades and it’s undergone a revival of sorts, with Dutch automotive firm Re-volve honouring the spirit of the Clio Williams with the Renault 5 ‘Monte Carlo’.

Built in collaboration with a Dutch dealership, the Monte Carlo is the closest thing to a Clio Williams without using the F1 team’s name, featuring similar Midnight Blue paintwork with gold highlights, extending to the wheels.

Rather than just repaint the R5 and give it some new wheels, Re-volve has also reupholstered the cabin, now featuring black leather and Alcantara with gold contrast stitching, plus a commemorative plaque.

However, while the Clio Williams featured a more powerful engine than the rest of the Clio range, as well as trick suspension, the R5 Monte Carlo isn’t even based on the flagship, most powerful version of the electric hatchback.

Instead, it has a 90kW front electric motor – the second-smallest available – which means a 0-100km/h time of 9.0 seconds… more than a second slower than the Clio Williams.

Still, it’s unlikely any of the 25 Dutch buyers will care, with prices starting from €37,995 – equivalent to $68,050 in Australia.