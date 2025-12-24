A joint venture between two industry giants will lead to the launch of a flagship EV, and it’ll take an unexpected title when it does come to market.

The Afeela 1 is going on sale in California next year as the first model from Sony Honda Mobility, a partnership between the tech and car giants, with a vision to take on the upper end of the EV market.

While some cars already offer onboard gaming via their touchscreens – or even have rear screens you can plug devices into – the Afeela 1 will be the first car to feature PS Remote Play in its in-car entertainment system, allowing the remote streaming of PlayStation games.

Already available on a host of other devices including the PlayStation Portal Remote Player, the introduction of PS Remote Play unlocks almost every PS4 and PS5 game to be played in the Afeela 1.

That includes Gran Turismo 7, which last year added the upcoming EV to its list of available cars – allowing players to drive the car virtually while sitting in it.

PS Remote Play will be able to be used rear seat occupants in the Afeela 1 Signature, which gets two 12.9-inch screens behind the front seats.

Despite being launched by a Japanese company, the Afeela 1 is first going on sale in California in 2026 before heading to Japan.

It’s powered by a dual-motor electric powertrain, producing 360kW from a 91kWh lithium-ion battery. Prices will start from US$102,900 (A$153,550) for the Signature, which is almost US$8000 (A$11,940) more than a Tesla Model S Plaid, though the more affordable Origin will debut later.