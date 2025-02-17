It’s a Renault, but not as we know it.

The French brand has announced it will introduce the all-new Duster to the Australian market “later this year” to give small SUV buyers a fresh new choice. However, the Duster isn’t actually a Renault, it’s built by the Renault-owned Romanian brand, Dacia. But the car’s importers, Ateco Group, have opted to sell it with the French brand’s badge in order to keep things simpler and easier to understand for local buyers.

“The Renault brand has a rich history in Australia and we are proud to announce Duster will be part of our next chapter, as we continue to bring unique vehicles to the Australian market,” explained Glen Sealey, Renault Australia general manager.

Sealey believes the Duster, which is designed to be more rugged and capable than your average small SUV, will have appeal to buyers looking for adventure.

“Duster is right at home in a campground, as it is in the urban jungle,” he said.

“In a segment dominated by city and suburban SUVs, Renault Duster goes where others in the class fear to tread – thanks to its excellent clearance angles and intelligent off-road driving modes.”

Renault will offer two different versions of the Duster, initially, with 113kW/250Nm 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 4×2 and automatic transmission, and a mild-hybrid 1.2-litre three-cylinder 4×4 but it will only be available with a manual transmission.

Renault hasn’t confirmed pricing or specifications but have revealed standard equipment will include a 7-inch digital driver display, 10.1-inch infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a suite of active safety features.