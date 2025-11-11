The 2026 Toyota RAV4 is set to arrive in Australia in the first quarter of 2026, when it’ll not only be the brand’s first model to offer plug-in hybrid power, but it could take the title as the best-selling vehicle locally.

Toyota Australia vice president sales, marketing and franchise operations, Sean Hanley, recently told Torquecafe he could “see potentially an SUV being the number one car and maybe that could be a RAV4” in 2026, thanks in part to an increasingly fragmented ute market.

With mixed reactions online to the new Toyota HiLux, it appears now is the time for the RAV4 to shine – but it’ll have to do so with customers forking out more.

A total of eight traditional hybrid RAV4s will be offered from launch, with prices starting from $45,990 before on-road costs for the entry-level GX FWD, up $3730 on its predecessor. Opting for the AWD brings the price up to $49,340, a rise of $4080.

It’s a similar story for the mid-range RAV4 GXL FWD (now $48,990, up $3180) and AWD ($52,340, up $3530), however the RAV4 Edge AWD has bucked the trend by going down by $3020 to $55,340, though it’s no longer the flagship.

Above it now sits the RAV4 XSE which is up a considerable $6430 to $58,340, while the Cruiser now sits at the top of the order with a $56,990 price tag in FWD guise (up $5580), and $60,340 for the AWD (up $5930).

Toyota is offering three versions of the new RAV4 PHEV, starting with the XSE FWD at $58,840 (just $500 more than the hybrid), rising to $63,340 for the AWD, and topping out at $66,340 for the new GR Sport.

The new RAV4 is based on the underpinnings of its predecessor, though it adopts a new design inside and out, as well as tweaked or all-new powertrains.

Traditional hybrid RAV4s continue to be powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-electric powertrain, and though it is a new generation, it produces just 143kW, down on the 160kW FWD and 163kW AWD it replaces.

Meanwhile the RAV4 PHEV FWD features a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, with a single front electric motor helping it to produce 200kW total. AWD versions get a rear electric motor, increasing its output to 227kW.

Toyota claims an electric-only driving range figure of 100km from its 22.7kWh battery pack, which can be charged at up to 11kW AC or 50kW DC.

Standard equipment in the RAV4 GX includes 17-inch wheels, an acoustic windscreen, LED headlights with automatic high-beam, rain-sensing wipers, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.5-inch infotainment screen, five interior USB-C ports, and dual-zone climate control.

Stepping up to the GXL adds features including 18-inch wheels, roof rails, proximity entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear selector, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and a wireless phone charger.

RAV4 Edge variants get a larger 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, 19-inch wheels, premium interior upholstery, unique front and rear bumpers plus a power tailgate.

Opting for the XSE hybrid adds 20-inch wheels, enhanced LED headlights, heated front seats, eight-way driver’s seat power adjustment, and a sunroof. PHEV versions get bigger brakes and a 1500-watt inverter instead of a 12-volt socket.

The RAV4 Cruiser includes 20-inch machined black wheels, high-grade LED headlights, a head-up display, two wireless phone chargers, a nine-speaker JBL sound system, leather upholstery (available in ‘neutral beige’), heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, an eight-way power-adjustable passenger seat, ambient lighting and a digital rear-view mirror.

Finally, the flagship GR Sport PHEV adds unique 20-inch alloy wheels with wider tyres, unique bumpers, GR tuned suspension and power steering, a GR Sport steering wheel, upholstery and knee pads, plus more powerful 45-watt USB-C charging ports.

Deliveries of the 2026 Toyota RAV4 are due to start between January and March next year.