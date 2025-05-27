The Warmenau package is now available to order for 2026 Volkswagen Golf Rs, at a price of $6500 – on top of the $70,990 before on-road costs tag for the hatchback itself.

Included in the package are a set of lighter 19-inch forged alloy wheels, as well as an Akrapovič exhaust system.

Volkswagen claims the wheels weigh 8kg each – a saving of 2kg compared to the standard alloys – and feature a more open design, providing better ventilation to the brakes to keep temperatures under control at the track.

The new Akrapovič exhaust system is made from a titanium alloy, and features four branded exhaust tips, from which a meatier engine note emanates.

It’s only the second Volkswagen sold in Australia to get an Akrapovič exhaust, following the T-Roc Wolfsburg Edition where the system is a part of a $4300 package.

Other Volkswagen Group products are also offered with an Akrapovič exhaust, such as the Cupra Ateca and Formentor ($6500 option) and the Audi S3 ($9900 option).

In addition to the new wheels and exhaust, the Golf R’s Warmenau package also brings genuine carbon dashboard and door trim, becoming the only Volkswagen to offer the lightweight material from the factory.

The Warmenau package doesn’t bring increased outputs, with the Golf R’s turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine continuing to produce 245kW and 420Nm, delivered to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Volkswagen notes the Warmenau package isn’t available on the Golf R Black Edition, which starts from $72,490 before on-road costs and includes exclusive equipment such as darkened badges and headlights, black brake calipers, black 19-inch ‘Estoril’ wheels and black exhaust outlets.