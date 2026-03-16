Hot performance parts for the GMC Yukon – the Chevrolet Silverado’s SUV twin – have been teased by Walkinshaw, giving the big family hauler an edge over its competitors.

Walkinshaw Performance posted an image of the rear of the Yukon on social media, sporting what appears to be different exhaust tips and what appears to be a slightly lower ride height.

The revised exhaust look suggests parts of the exhaust system have been changed to allow the 6.2-litre V8 under the bonnet to breathe better.

While an official announcement is yet to be made, it’s possible Walkinshaw Performance’s upgrades could include a supercharger, as the brand already offers one for the related Silverado.

According to Melbourne’s Horsepower Factory – one of the few approved fitters for the Silverado’s Walkinshaw supercharger – the Harrop TV2650 increases outputs from 313kW and 624Nm to 425kW and 845kW with a tune, offering significant gains.

The GMC Yukon currently matches the Silverado 1500 for power, though the upcoming Y63 Nissan Patrol’s twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 makes 336kW and 700Nm in overseas markets, which would leave its seven-seat extra-large SUV rival behind on paper.

Walkinshaw is yet to offer more details on cryptic GMC Yukon teaser, however offering performance parts for the SUV would add to its current workload, which includes converting it from left- to right-hand drive at its new facility in Dandenong South.

As well as the GMC Yukon, Walkinshaw also undertakes conversions for the Chevrolet Silverado and Toyota Tundra at the site, while Ram is under the same roof completing its own left- to right-hand drive pickup conversions.