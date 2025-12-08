What car do you buy if you’ve already conquered Australia’s top racing series? If you’re Will Brown, looking to the sport’s past has resulted in his latest purchase.

The 2024 Supercars champion this week took to social media to unveil his new 1989 Nissan Skyline Silhouette GTS, a locally tweaked version of the R31 sedan which was made in period with input from those involved in the Australian Touring Car Championship program.

According to Brown, the Skyline was purchased at auction and previously had belonged to the same owner since new, having chalked up little more than 8000km, and still wearing its original ‘GTS 89’ green Queensland number plates.



Based on the standard Silhouette sedan, the GTS was made by Nissan’s local Special Vehicles Division, initially launching in Series 1 (or GTS1) guise in 1987 solely in white, before returning in 1989 in Beacon Red, with Brown’s example being car #181 of the 200 built.

Visually the Silhouette was set apart from the base sedan thanks to its boxy bodykit, boot spoiler and white wheels, while it gained visual cues from the then-recently updated Skyline, such as the now iconic ‘hotplate’ tail lights.

Inside the interior was greatly reworked, with GTS-embroided Scheel sports seats and a four-spoke Momo steering wheel with an ‘SVD’ horn button being two of the most recognisable changes.

Power came from Nissan’s naturally aspirated 3.0-litre straight-six engine, known as the RB30E and also shared with the VL Holden Commodore of the time. While Holden was able to get the turbocharged RB30ET in Australian showrooms, the Skyline missed out, even in hot GTS guise.

Initially the white GTS1s produced 130kW and 255Nm, while the GTS2s followed with a slightly higher output of 140kW and 270Nm, achieved through the fitment of a different camshaft and exhaust system.

A five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission were available, with Brown’s being ordered with the latter. The rear-drive sedan used a limited-slip differential to help put power to the ground.

Other mechanical enhancements included Bilstein dampers, larger swaybars and bigger front brakes, which included the fitment of 247mm ventilated rotors.

The release of the final run of Skyline Silhouette GTSs came a year before the R31 (in 2.0-litre turbocharged GTS-R guise) helped Jim Richards and the Nissan Motorsport Australia team to win the 1990 ATCC title.