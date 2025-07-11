The 2026 Mazda CX-5 has been unveiled, with the mid-sized SUV breaking cover as Hiroshima’s latest attempt to take on Toyota’s RAV4 – as well as a growing number of more affordable and advanced rivals from China.

It has big shoes to fill, as the outgoing CX-5 was Mazda’s best-seller globally, having capitalised on a boom in worldwide SUV sales following its introduction in 2017.

Mazda’s new challenger will be its first to be offered with a hybrid powertrain – allowing it to go head-to-head with the new RAV4 – however the brand hasn’t confirmed details of the fuel-saving engine, understood to launch closer to 2027 (at least in North America) and be based on the upcoming Skyactiv-Z power unit.

Instead, Australian deliveries of the CX-5 will begin in 2026, though there will just be a single engine on offer, the 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol unit found in current examples, producing 132kW and 242Nm – down 8kW and 10Nm on the outgoing SUV. It’ll continue to be offered with a six-speed automatic transmission, but only with all-wheel drive.

Mazda has axed the turbocharged 2.5-litre petrol engine which developed 170kW and 420Nm, however this change has occurred globally and isn’t exclusive to the Australian market.

The carmaker is yet to detail how much the new CX-5 weighs, however its footprint has grown over its predecessor. Measuring 4690mm long, 1860mm wide and 1695mm tall while riding on a 2815mm wheelbase, it’s 115mm longer (both in overall length and between the axles) and 15mm wider than the existing SUV.

The most recognisable change to the CX-5 is its exterior design, which has been borrowed from its recently launched large siblings – such as the CX-60 – and features the latest iteration of the Kodo language.

This includes narrower headlights and a revised grille, while the big changes have occurred at the back, where its tail lights look more like the much larger CX-90. The brand’s iconic ‘wing’ badge is no longer present on the tailgate, with ‘M-A-Z-D-A’ script featuring instead.

Mazda has made some significant changes inside too, where a huge 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen dominates the cabin. This display now incorporates the climate controls, with Mazda seemingly deleting most physical buttons.

The steering wheel has also adopted the brand’s lettered name rather than a logo, while a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster sits behind it.

According to Mazda, the CX-5 features “several new advanced driver assistance system features crafted to further enhance protection and driver confidence”, which includes a centre airbag.

Its larger exterior stature has translated to interior space, with Mazda claiming the boot is 50mm longer with a 18mm lower load point, while its capacity has grown by 61 litres to 567 litres.

Australian pricing and specifications for the new Mazda CX-5 is expected to be announced next year closer to its local launch.