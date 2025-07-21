Ram had no choice but to make the 1500 TRX extinct when the lifecycle of its Hemi V8 engine was cut short, with the final examples being sold in 2024.

While the brand – at least in the US – still has an off-road performance model in the 1500 RHO, its twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight six engine’s 403kW/707Nm outputs are no match for the TRX’s 523kW/882Nm supercharged 6.2-litre ‘Hellcat’ V8.

However, Ram’s announcement last month that it would bring back the 5.7-litre Hemi V8 opened the door for the return of the TRX’s 6.2-litre mill, something which Mopar Insiders reports will become reality in early 2026.

Sources have reportedly told the publication the TRX will begin production in January 2026, becoming the first vehicle to launch under the reborn SRT division – long the performance arm of Ram, Dodge, Chrysler and Jeep.

According to Mopar Insiders, the returning TRX could be even more potent than its predecessor, given it lost its crown as the most powerful pickup to Ford’s supercharged 5.2-litre F-150 Raptor R, which produces 537kW and 868Nm.

The prospective January production date for the 1500 TRX would come just a few weeks before Ram makes its long-awaited return to NASCAR’s Truck Series, having been absent from financially supporting teams in the third-tier competition since 2012.

While Ram might be bringing back the TRX in the US, it’s not a certainty that it’ll come back to Australia.

Despite being sold here alongside the more affordable Hemi-powered 1500 lineup previously, the TRX may not be brought back to local showrooms as Ram has yet to confirm the 5.7-litre V8, instead standing by its decision to only offer the ‘Hurricane’ six.

“The return of the Hemi V8 is a decision that has been made for the US market,” a spokesperson for Ram Trucks Australia told Torquecafe last month.

“As it stands today, there is no guarantee the Hemi V8 will return to Australian showrooms.”

In Australia, Ram 1500 TRX prices started from $224,950 before on-road costs, while the limited-run Final Edition commanded a $249,950 figure.