Confirmed last year to enter production in 2025, the Jeep Gladiator 4xe was set to become the brand’s third plug-in hybrid model in North America, following the introduction of the larger Grand Cherokee 4xe and the related Wrangler 4xe.

As reported by Automotive News, Jeep has now ditched its plans to offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain in the unique lifestyle-oriented ute, with its suppliers told it’ll refocus on what it can offer with the Gladiator.

“The Jeep brand has already begun reinvesting funding to ensure the long-term growth of the Jeep Gladiator and will introduce even more customer-requested factory features, customization, and additional powertrain options in the near future,” a letter from Jeep to its suppliers reportedly read.

The PHEV powertrain in the Gladiator 4xe was set to consist of a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to two electric motors which were fed by a 17kWh battery pack, delivering approximately 35km of driving range.

Jeep claims the related Wrangler 4xe produces 280kW and 637Nm, significantly more than the Australian-delivered Gladiator’s 213kW and 353Nm outputs from its 3.6-litre Pentastar V6.

However, recent reports have indicated the Gladiator’s powertrain lineup is set to grow and will soon include the iconic Hemi V8, having recently been resurrected as a part of a rejuvenation of Stellantis’ North American brands (Ram, Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler).

Speaking to US media including The Drive last month, Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf said the 6.4-litre Hemi – which previously powered the Wrangler Rubicon 392 – would continue to be offered in the brand’s lineup, before adding: “Wrangler and Gladiator fans, and Hemi fans in general, don’t worry.”

“The 6.4-liter Hemi V8 will have a home at Jeep. We will tap the power and performance of the 6.4-liter V8 across Jeep products.”

Earlier this year, Ram brought back its 5.7-litre and supercharged 6.2-litre Hemi V8s following a U-turn by Stellantis, while the Dodge Charger – now a sedan and a coupe – has also followed.

The Hemi V8 revival preceded a recent move away from future electrified vehicles by Stellantis, with an electric version of the Ram 1500 pickup recently shelved too.