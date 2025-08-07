The Dodge Charger launched last year, initially as an electric replacement to the previous-generation Charger sedan and Challenger coupe, though a turbocharged six-cylinder engine has since been added to the lineup.

Despite its predecessors being available with a V8 engine as rivals to the Ford Mustang and now-defunct Chevrolet Camaro, the Charger has remained without bent-eight power, something which Dodge’s fans have been vocally displeased with online.

That looks to soon change though, with Dodge teasing it’ll host the unveiling of ‘new muscle’ at the annual Roadkill Nights event this weekend, though the actual reveal will take place on Friday – or 8/8.

In June, AutoForecast Solutions vice-president of global vehicle forecasting Sam Fiorani told Canadian publication Windsor Star Dodge is currently working out if the long-serving ‘Hemi’ V8 can work in the Charger, which runs on a completely different platform to its predecessor.

“We haven’t seen the Hemi V8 yet,” Fiorani told Windsor Star. “That (Hemi) is expected if it fits on the (STLA large) platform.

“We haven’t seen any of that engineering information showing it fits in the platform yet. The revival of the Hemi makes perfect sense.”

There is a precedent for the Charger to regain Hemi V8 power, after sibling brand Ram performed a U-turn and announced the 5.7-litre engine would return to the 1500 pickup, while executives from the pickup specialist recently confirmed the revival of the supercharged 6.2-litre Ram TRX.

Previous reports have suggested Stellantis would restart production of the 5.7-litre, 6.4-litre ‘Apache’, and supercharged 6.2-litre ‘Hellcat’ Hemi engines which powered the Challenger coupe and Charger sedan.

Windsor Star also reported word from other sources that the Charger could receive Dodge’s ‘Hellephant’ engine, a 7.0-litre supercharged V8, capable of producing more than 745kW (or 1000hp).

Last month, the North American division of Stellantis – which owns Dodge, Ram, Jeep and Chrysler among its dozen international brands – announced recently returned Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis would also head the reformed SRT division, the former high-performance arm of the US quartet.

SRT was previously responsible for the wildest versions of the Challenger and Charger, among other performance models.