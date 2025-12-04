European lawmakers took a long time to approve plans to ban new internal combustion engine-powered vehicles by 2035, and now it looks like there is set to be another twist to the tale.

Earlier this week, Automotive News Europe reported Friedrich Merz, the Chancellor of Germany, sent a letter to the European Commission, asking for plug-in hybrids (PHEVs, extended-range EVs (EREVs) and “highly efficient” ICE cars to be exempt from the ban.

This was done off the back of some German carmakers and the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) supporting a scaling back of the ban, which will disrupt future model plans and potentially drive up costs due to the cost of EV batteries.

In an interview with German business publication Handelsblatt, the European Union’s Transport Commissioner, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, said the ICE ban is likely to be tweaked in the coming weeks, allowing engines past 2035.

“We are open to all technologies. Chancellor Merz’s letter was very well received,” Tzitzikostas told Handelsblatt.

“We are taking all technological developments into account, including the role of zero-emission and low-emission fuels, advanced biofuels, and the importance of an economically viable and socially just transition.”

Just how low-emission some of those fuels will need to be is yet to be worked out, though it’s an encouraging step for the likes of Porsche which has been spending big on ‘eFuels’ to cut tailpipe emissions.

However, these fuels are likely to come at an increased cost over traditional petrol and diesel, which will remain available well into the future for cars which require them.

According to Tzitzikostas, a reform of the ICE ban could take place this month or next, though an exact date is yet to be announced.

“It could be delayed somewhat, and for good reason: because we are still working on it,” he said.

“We want to create an automotive package that is comprehensive and covers all the necessary aspects of this very important issue for European industry, citizens, and our competitiveness. The package will include everything from revising the carbon dioxide targets to company fleets and many other points.

“What we announce must be permanent – ​​that’s what’s more important. There needs to be planning certainty so that industry and consumers know what’s going on.”

While some carmakers have been vocal about wanting provisions for the 2035 ICE ban, others have supported the move.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner told business publication WirtschaftsWoche in September any resistance to the ban is “counterproductive”.

“I know of no better technology than the electric car for making progress in reducing CO2 emissions in transport in the coming years,” Döllner said.

“But even apart from climate protection, the electric car is simply the better technology.”