The next step in BYD’s Australian expansion has fallen into place, with pricing for luxury sub-brand Denza’s B5 and B8 SUVs announced.

Going after the Toyota LandCruiser Prado/Ford Everest and full-size LandCruiser 300 Series respectively, the Denza B5 and B8 have the potential to disrupt their respective segments, with healthy prices, potent powertrains and stacked equipment lists.

The Denza B5 will start from $74,990 before on-road costs in its entry-level guise, almost $2500 more than the LandCruiser Prado GX, or $2000 less than a mid-range Everest Sport V6.

Standard equipment includes (but is not limited to) 18-inch alloys, LED headlights, keyless entry, a powered tailgate, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, in-car 4G mobile hotspot, 16-speaker Devialet sound system, powered front seats with heating, ventilation and massaging functions, heated rear seats, plus dual-zone climate control.

Stepping up to the flagship B5 Leopard incurs a list price of $79,990 plus-on roads, with the addition of 20-inch wheels, DiSus-P adjustable hydraulic suspension, Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated rear seats and a digital rearview mirror.

Both Denza B5 variants are underpinned by a body-on-frame chassis largely shared with the BYD Shark 6, and powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors.

With combined outputs of 505kW and 760Nm, the B5 is significantly more powerful than the Everest V6 (184kW/600Nm) and Prado (150kW/500Nm), as well as the Shark 6 (321kW/650Nm), resulting in a 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.8 seconds, despite a circa-2900kg to 3000kg kerb weight.

Its electric motors are fed by a 31.8kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack, the Denza B5 has a claimed driving range of 850km on the WLTP test cycle, or 90km in electric-only mode.

The battery can be charged at up to 11kW via an AC outlet, or 100kW using a DC fast charger. Both grades also feature vehicle-to-load (V2L).

It’s worth noting both B5 grades are five-seaters, however the Leopard is slightly longer, taller, has greater approach, departure and breakover angles, plus a higher ground clearance and water wading depth. The Denza B5 also has a 3000kg braked towing capacity.

Denza has also announced the first 2000 buyers of the B5 will get a “free premium paint upgrade and interior trim enhancement”.

Meanwhile, its B8 big brother is aimed at LandCruiser 300 and Nissan Patrol buyers, starting from $91,000 before on-roads in seven-seat guise and $97,990 plus on-road costs for the six-seat configuration.

For context, a LandCruiser GX starts from $98,340, while the Patrol Ti is priced from $95,600.

The Denza B8 is powered by a larger 2.0-litre petrol engine, with combined outputs increased to 425kW and 760Nm, resulting in an identical 0-100km/h time to its B5 sibling of 4.8 seconds.

It tips the scales at a higher weight of 3290kg, and gets a slightly larger 36.8kWh battery, with a claimed combined driving range of 905km, and electric-only range of 100km.

Standard features include 20-inch wheels, a 12-pin trailer plug, drawbar and hitch receiver, a power sunroof with sunshade, a head-up display, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 17.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 800-watt Devialet 18-speaker sound system, a 4G in-car hotspot, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated first and second row seats, tri-zone climate control, and a refrigerator and hotbox.

Despite featuring one less seat in the middle row, the six-seat B8 also gets a UWB key, Nappa leather upholstery, power-adjustable legrests and bolsters for the front seats, massaging second-row seats and powered legrests, plus a digital rearview mirror.

It measures 5195mm long, 1994mm wide, 2002mm high, and rides on a 2920mm wheelbase. For context, a LandCruiser Sahara is 5015mm long, 1980mm wide and 1950mm tall, while underpinned by a 2850mm wheelbase.

Importantly, the B8 matches its Toyota and Nissan rivals by boasting a 3500kg braked towing capacity.

First deliveries of Denza’s Australian models are expected to begin in January 2026.