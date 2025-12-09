Hyundai is going through a period of change in its performance car lineup, having had to axe the i20 N and i30 N from European showrooms in recent times, while the former model is also soon departing Australia.

The i20 N’s departure was written on the wall as Australia was only of the very few markets the hot hatch was built for following its exit from Europe, a theme which has continued for the i30 N hatchback which remains on sale here, but is again not sold in many other countries.

According to a new report by UK outlet Autocar, insider sources have claimed Hyundai is preparing a new-generation of the i30 N, which is claimed to gain hybrid power in a bid to meet tighter emission standards.

The publication speculates that the i30 N could be powered by a higher performance version of the 1.5-litre hybrid system already found in the i30 – though no longer sold in Australia – or a completely new powertrain.

Earlier this year, N Management Group vice president Joon Park told Auto Express it won’t go all-electric or petrol-only, with hybrids the most likely powertrain to take the next step up in the Hyundai N lineup.

“We’re not limiting ourselves to EVs,” Park said. “We will go further with the ICE-based cars as well; this is not the end of our journey.

“I cannot tell you exactly – but lighter, more agile, nimble, and exciting. These are the key elements that we are heading to.

“One thing I can tell you is that if we have hybrid systems, the characteristics of our hybrid systems will be different.

“We have two different strategies for our hybrid systems: one for efficiency and one for neutral efficiency. If we have a hybrid system in our N cars, the strategy will be different; to have more power intensely.”

At the time it was reported an N version of the Tucson SUV would be Hyundai’s first performance hybrid, with Auto Express suggesting it could be powered by a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a hybrid system, while an electric motor could feature on the rear axle to give it all-wheel drive.

Autocar reports an upcoming facelift to the standard i30 will likely launch in late 2026 or 2027, with a hybrid i30 N claimed to arrive around the same time.

While the publication didn’t mention it, it’s worth noting the recently revealed Concept Three previewed what is expected to become the Ioniq 3, an i30-sized model which could – in some markets – be sold alongside or even replace the hatchback.

It’s also worth noting Autocar’s report doesn’t touch on the future of the i20 N, however local executives have previously said the door is well and truly open for the i20 N and i30 N to keep petrol power in some form for the next generation.

“There are successors to existing ICE models that will retain an ICE powertrain, just can’t share too much,” Hyundai Australia’s director of marketing and product, Andrew Tuitahi, told Torquecafe in September.

“ICE or hybrid, or both,” he added, while also saying in terms of vehicle size, “there will be a spectrum small through medium.”