Hyundai Australia has announced an unprecedented culling of two hatchbacks from its Australian lineup, with the performance i20 N and the mild-hybrid i30 both on the chopping block.

In a statement to Torquecafe, Hyundai confirmed production of the i20 N for Australia will end in March 2026, though the brand said it has “secured a strong final production run to ensure we have enough stock to last through to the end of next year.”

Year-to-date, Hyundai has sold just over 1000 examples of the i20 N, which remains as one of the most affordable front-drive hot hatches in Australia, with prices starting from $37,500 for the 150kW/275Nm six-speed manual model.

The i20 N was recently pulled from Europe – along with its bigger i30 N sibling – due to emissions regulations, making Australia one of the few markets the Türkiye-built model is sold in.

A new-generation i20 N is expected to launch globally in 2027, with Hyundai boss José Muñoz recently saying the N brand will sell more than seven vehicles by 2030, with the i20 N likely to be revived with hybrid power.

While the i20 N has been celebrated as a true enthusiast’s model, arguably the greater shock to the public will be the axing of the mild-hybrid i30 hatchback, with production for Australia due to cease in December 2025.

Previously sourced from South Korea, the i30 hatchback was once a strong competitor to the Toyota Corolla, however a mid-life update to the i30 hatchback last year saw production move exclusively to Czechia.

Hyundai Australia attributed the decision to discontinue the hatchback “to sourcing complexities and costs out of Europe.”

The move in production – as well as the axing of less-equipped variants and the sole choice of a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid engine – led to a price of entry increase of $12,000, or about 50 per cent, to $36,000 before on-road costs.

Hyundai Australia previously mulled bringing non-N Line versions of the i30 to market, however these never eventuated.

It appears the performance i30 N hatch has been given the stay of execution, having been exclusively made in Czechia since its global launch almost 10 years ago.

The Hyundai i30 Sedan is also unaffected by the announcement. Made in South Korea – and sold as the Elantra or Avante in most markets – the i30 Sedan is understood to be the bulk driver of the i30 nameplate’s local sales.

While prices for the outgoing i30 hatch start from $32,000, the i30 Sedan is the second-cheapest sedan in Australia, kicking off from $29,250 and offering a wider range of powertrains and trim levels.