The Hyundai i30 is on borrowed time, but the brand isn’t giving up on hatchbacks just yet.

The South Korean car maker has revealed the first compact member of its Ioniq family of electric vehicles, the Concept Three, at the Munich Motor Show. While it’s electric, crucially it is also a hatchback and not a compact SUV, showing Hyundai is at least seriously considering keeping the small car alive into the next decade.

The Concept Three is 4.2m long, 1.9m wide and 1.4m high, which compares closely to the 4.3m long, 1.7, wide and 1.4 high i30 hatch, so purely in terms of dimensions this has obvious potential to replace the current petrol model.

However, the Concept Three is, as you’d expect from a concept car, carrying a bold new look. Dubbed ‘Art of Steel’ the design language that is meant to showcase the form and shape of the metal body. It also incorporates the Parametric Pixel lighting elements that are a signature of modern Hyundais.

Inside, Hyundai has introduced ‘Mr Pix’, a “symbolic character” that has been sprinkled across the cabin to “evoke curiosity, joy and emotional connection” to the occupants. The interior is, as expected from an electric concept car, filled with recycled materials, including wool, plastic and aluminium foam.

While the company hasn’t confirmed plans for the i30 hatch, the current generation is approaching a decade on sale and Hyundai has made it clear a direct, petrol-powered replacement is unlikely given the state of the small car market.

In theory, then, the new Ioniq 3 (as the concept would most likely be called) would be a similar-sized replacement that would potentially greet a more welcoming electric car market by the time it goes on sale in Australia.

“With Europe experiencing a surging demand for compact EVs – driven by urbanisation, sustainability regulations and the growing need for space-efficient solutions – the Concept Three demonstrates Hyundai Motor’s vision for meeting this demand by drawing on its advanced electrification capabilities,” Hyundai’s press release read.

Given this is only a concept, expect to see the Ioniq 3 production car launch sometime in 2026, which would most likely put it into Australian showrooms by 2027 – assuming the local operation can make a business case for an electric hatch.

Where the Ioniq 3 will be built will be crucial to its price and Australian chances. If it’s Europe, where the i30 hatch is made, then the exchange rate could make competitive pricing a challenge. However, if it is built in China or even South Korea that would change the financial picture.