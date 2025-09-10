Gone is the SF90, and returning is the Ferrari Testarossa, with the name of the mid-1980s to 1990s sports car brought back to life for the new series production two-seater.

Invoking a name which stretches back to the original Testa Rossa racers from the 1950s, there’s nothing old-school about the new Ferrari 849 Testarossa, which is even more advanced and powerful than the outgoing SF90.

Rather than the naturally aspirated flat-12 which powered the Testarossa to fame on Miami Vice, the new 849 uses the latest version of the SF90’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, with new a turbocharger, cylinder heads, engine block, exhaust manifolds, intake plenums, titanium fasteners, valve train system, and fuel rail giving the mill a new designation.

Producing 610kW (up 37kW) and 842Nm on its own, the V8 again is paired with three electric motors – an F1-style MGU-K which can drive the rear wheels, as well as two front units – which can develop up to 164kW, and help the 849 Testarossa to produce a combined 772kW.

The electric motors are fed by a 7.45kWh lithium-ion battery, providing up to 25km of electric-only driving range. Ferrari is yet to announce how fast it can be charged.

Drive from the V8 engine continues to be sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, revised to generate “an even more exciting sound during upshifts in press-on driving”.

What the Italian marque has said is just how fast the new supercar can accelerate, completing the 0-100km/h sprint in under 2.3 seconds (0.2 faster than the SF90), 0-200km/h in 6.35 seconds, and reaching a top speed of more than 330km/h.

These improvements are not only thanks to the higher outputs but also reduced weight, with the 849 Testarossa coupe tipping the scales at 1570kg with its optional Assetto Fiorano package, about 30kg less than the SF90 Stradale. The Spider version weighs 1660kg, 10kg lighter than its predecessor.

Of course the big talking point about the 849 is its design, which doesn’t invoke the strake-heavy shape of the 1980s Testarossa, and instead leans on Ferrari’s contemporary catalogue.

This includes an F80-style black strip across its bonnet, a stark front splitter and stepped winglets, high side air intakes and two mini wings on the active rear spoiler at the back, sitting high above the dual exhaust outlets.

Ferrari claims that at 250km/h the Testarossa can produce 415kg of downforce, 25kg more than the SF90, while the new air channels aid cooling by 15 per cent. The front underfloor alone is responsible for 35 per cent of the car’s total downforce.

A new ABS Evo controller helps to bring the supercar to a stop, working in tandem with Ferrari’s ‘FIVE’ system for its dynamic controls. Carbon-ceramic brake discs are standard, measuring 410mm at the front and 372mm at the rear.

Aerodynamically-enhanced wheels are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero R or Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres on standard versions of the 849 Stradale, with the Assetto Fiorano package swapping them for stickier Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber.

Inside Ferrari has made good on its promise to rid future models of haptic buttons, with physical controls making a welcome comeback.

With the driver as the focus, the cabin is angled towards the person behind the steering wheel, while two seat options are available. The ‘comfort’ style is designed for grand touring, while carbon-fibre racing seats are better suited to those interested in track work.

The aforementioned Assetto Fiorano package can save 30kg of weight, through the greater use of carbon fibre and titanium. New black Alcantara seats are claimed to save 18kg alone, while carbon fibre wheels also put it on a diet.

This package also gets aerodynamic aids, both under the skin and on it. Stiffer Multimatic shock absorbers, lighter springs and the Michelin rubber also feature.

Assetto Fiorano versions are also set apart by the exclusive liveries in Bianco Cervino or Rosso Corsa.

Ferrari is yet to confirm Australian timing and pricing, though it’s expected to come at a premium over the SF90, which started from $846,888 plus on-roads in coupe guise, and $957,700 for the Spider.