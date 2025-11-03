Set to become the new choice for families in BYD’s local lineup, the Sealion 8 becomes the brand’s first seven-seat, three-row SUV to go on sale in Australia.

With expressions of interest now open and orders set to take place from December, the Sealion 8 is as yet without a price, but is expected to be competitive with the likes of the Toyota Kluger and Hyundai Santa Fe.

The Sealion 8 is set to join the Atto 1 and Atto 2 as BYD’s newest arrivals in showrooms, joining the Atto 3, Dolphin, Seal, Sealion 6, Shark 6 and Sealion 7 as its local offerings.

Set to become available in three grades – the Dynamic front- and all-wheel drive, plus the Premium all-wheel drive – all examples of the Sealion 8 will be powered by the same plug-in hybrid powertrain.

A turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces 110kW and 220Nm, and is paired with a front electric motor making 200kW and 315Nm.

The FWD Sealion 8 is fitted with a 19kWh battery, providing up to 103km of claimed driving range on the NEDC cycle.

For all-wheel drive versions, a rear electric motor with 200kW and 350Nm is added, for a total output of 359kW and 675Nm, plus a 0-100km/h claim of 4.9 seconds.

These variants score a larger 35.6kWh battery, delivering up to 152km of electric-only driving range.

Measuring 5040mm long, 1996mm wide and 1760mm tall, the BYD Sealion 8 is slightly larger than a Toyota Kluger, while its 2950mm wheelbase is extended by 100mm.

Crucially for families, the rear row of seats also features two top tether anchor points for child seats.

BYD has so far only confirmed a limited number of features for the top-spec Sealion 8, including a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 21-speaker sound system, 50-watt wireless phone charger, nine airbags, a surround-view camera, and “a full array of intelligent driver assistance technologies.”

More details and pricing are expected to be announced shortly before orders officially open in December.