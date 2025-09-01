Following the debut of the ‘Juniper’ Tesla Model Y facelift earlier this year, the lineup has gone without its flagship Performance grade globally, though that’s now changed.

Revealed over the weekend, the new Model Y Performance is now on sale in Europe and the Middle East with deliveries starting in September, however it’s yet to be sold in the US and China, two of the major markets where it’s manufactured.

A timeline for its Australian debut has not yet been announced, though a late 2025 or early 2026 launch is likely.

In a majority of markets including Australia the Model Y is well and truly the best-selling EV, however it’s suffered sales dips due to increased competition, changing political environments and a wider cooling of demand for battery-powered vehicles.

The Tesla Model Y Performance continues to be powered by a dual-motor setup, believed to be borrowed from the also recently updated Model 3 Performance. In the latter’s case, the biggest gains were to its rear motor which could produce up to 32 per cent more power and 16 per cent more torque.

An expected power boost has led to a quicker acceleration time, now down to 3.5 seconds from 3.7 seconds. Top speed is unchanged at 250km/h.

Tesla’s new Model Y Performance features new battery cells, leading to its driving range claim now standing at 580km, up from 514km, both on the WLTP lab test cycle.

Additional changes under the skin include new adaptive suspension, previously added to the equivalent Model 3.

Cosmetically the Model Y Performance differs from the base electric SUV with its new front bumper – incorporating a splitter and air ducts – a sportier rear bumper, a black lip spoiler, black mirror caps and 21-inch ‘Arachnid 2.0’ wheels, shod in Pirelli tyres.

The cabin also hosts a number of changes, such as new front sports seats with ‘Ludicrous’ pattern inserts, a 16-inch central touchscreen and carbon fibre-esque dashboard inserts.

Australian pricing will be announced prior to its launch. The pre-update Model Y Performance was most recently priced from $82,900 before on-road costs.