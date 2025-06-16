On social media, Chevrolet and Corvette’s accounts released a teaser with a simple ‘X’ logo, along with an unveiling date of June 17, US time.

Most commenters speculate it’ll be what has been reported to be called the ‘Zora’, the borderline hypercar-level coupe which will reportedly be powered by the twin-turbo 5.5-litre V8 from the ZR1, as well as the front electric motor from the E-Ray.

The all-wheel drive – possibly linked to the ‘X’ teaser – Zora could produce more than 900kW, making it by far the most powerful Corvette ever, and giving Chevrolet a true rival to the fastest European supercars.

However, it could be something entirely different, such as an electric SUV or sedan.

In 2022, multiple US publications reported the Corvette nameplate would expand beyond two-door sports cars, with the brand name to be applied to an electric sedan, followed by an SUV.

At the time, the reports claimed such models would start to be revealed in 2025. With the year now half over, there’s still plenty of time to do so.

An electric Corvette SUV would go up against rivals such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which also adopted the name of a long-standing two-door sports car. While there was backlash towards the Mach-E due to its name, it now outsells the traditional Mustang in the US.

Chevrolet’s Corvette electric sedan meanwhile could be a more upmarket offering, or a lower-cost competitor to models such as the Porsche Taycan.

More information about the new Corvette will be revealed this week.