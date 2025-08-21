Steve Irwin was best known as ‘The Crocodile Hunter’, but petrolheads will also know him as a Toyota LandCruiser lover.

The wildlife conservationist was long associated with Toyota’s tough 4×4, though examples formerly owned by the late icon have been few and far between on the classifieds.

That’s now changed, with this 1982 ‘HJ47’ Troop Carrier – or Troopy as they’re more commonly referred to – being listed by Collecting Cars.

Most recently purchased in an eBay auction by a Sunshine Coast family in 2013, this Troopy was previously sly owned by Irwin and used at Australia Zoo north of Brisbane,

While the Troopy has clocked up more than 415,000km, the listing details there’s evidence it was once used as a ute, especially its rear crossmember and extra cab mount supports.

Normally a 4.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine would reside under the bonnet, however this example features a Geelong-made Ford ‘Cleveland’, with the 4.9-litre V8 producing far more than the original oiler’s circa-78kW and 240Nm outputs.

Not only has it been restored to be able to run on the road, but it stands out from the crowd with its ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ markings on the sides and bonnet.

An estimated sale price has not yet been announced. The auction will open on August 24 and close on September 1.

Though it was offered to Steve’s son Robert Irwin, the third-generation conservationist has his own LandCruiser, a more modern(ish) 70 Series Troopy named ‘Brandy’, while he has driven in his dad’s 2003 LandCruiser ute on multiple occasions.