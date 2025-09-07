Designed as a way to replicate the aural sensation of driving an internal combustion engine vehicle, more EVs are getting faux exhausts to make something other than tyre noise.

While pumping sound into the cabin, some also externally produce noise, though in this case Dodge may have given its electric Charger too much.

US Dodge Charger Daytona owner ‘Mike’ – who goes by the username ‘Distressed Media’ on Instagram – claims he was recently pulled over by Minnesota police, who issued him with a ticket for multiple offences, with the headline charge being “loud muffler/loud exhaust”.

The electric Charger Daytona does in fact have what Dodge markets as a Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, using speakers and chambers to replicate the sound of a V8 engine, rather than the whirring of electric motors.

When in park, the Charger EV can rev loudly, while the faux engine noise can also be made while in Sport mode, neither of which applied in Mike’s circumstance, according to him.

Though the video of the incident was only uploaded online earlier this week, the traffic stop itself occurred three months ago. Mike told US publication The Drive he has yet to receive a case number to take it to court, while he’s also yet to pay the fine.

In addition to the loud exhaust offence, he was also ticketed for “public nuisance” (making the excessive noise), and not having both a front and rear number plate, a requirement in the state.

It’s the latest case of an unmodified car leading to its owner copping a fine for excessive noise. In California, a Chevrolet Camaro SS owner was ticketed for his car being too loud in Sport mode in 2019, while a Hyundai Elantra N (i30 Sedan N) driver suffered the same fate in 2022.