The Ferrari F80 is the latest in a long line of halo performance models from Maranello, succeeding the LaFerrari as the pinnacle of the brand’s road cars.

But powering it is a twin-turbo V6 hybrid engine, a big step away from the V12 of its predecessor, as well as the Enzo and F50 before it.

With the range-topping car having a similar engine setup to what you can get in an ‘entry-level’ 296 sports car, Ferrari has had to explain why it overlooked its emotional centrepiece in the V12 for a turbocharged V6.

“We asked ourselves: should the new supercar feature the most iconic engine in Ferrari’s history? Or take the best of racing for sheer performance?” Ferrari’s senior product marketing manager, Matteo Turconi, told Motor1.

“The question ultimately had a simple answer, even if it didn’t seem like it. We chose the second option. We took the best of racing, which today means a turbocharged V6 combined with a hybrid system.”

Turconi reportedly added the “V6 is superior to a V12”, detailing its advantages in the F80, such as allowing it to fit a larger diffuser for greater aerodynamic grip.

The V6 is no slouch though, being derived from the engine which has won the past three consecutive Le Mans 24 Hour endurance races in the Ferrari 499P.

Capable of producing up to 883kW with its hybrid system, it only needs to propel a 1525kg car, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 2.1 seconds, and only 5.7 seconds from a standstill to 200km/h.

The F80 is also influencing future Ferraris, with its front pair of electric motors featuring in the brand’s first EV.

All 799 examples of the Ferrari F80 have been allocated to customers, showing they don’t have as much of a problem with its powertrain as online detractors.